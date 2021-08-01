Twin Falls Reformed Church provides Filer street with makeover

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Reform Church’s third annual Summer Service event took place in Filer this weekend.

The church alongside volunteers, local businesses and contractors took over a section of Adell Avenue to perform household projects.

“Twin Falls Reform Church just had this heart to want to serve people in the Magic Valley,” said Twin Falls Reformed Church Director of Missions Kristy Pickett. “We wanted a place where everybody could plug in and get involved and get their hands dirty, humbly serving for Jesus.”

The group of volunteers replaced roofs, relandscaped lawns, painted houses among other projects.

Those who came and helped, like Michele Savage, were happy to aid their neighbors.

“I’ve been blessed many times in my life,” Savage said, “and if I can bless somebody else’s life, I’m all for it, I’m all for it.”

Pickett says the weekend’s event made all the hard work and preparation worthwhile.

“It’s just great to see the entire community come out, work together, get dirty, laugh, get to know people that you don’t already know,” Pickett said. “It’s an amazing experience to see from my point of view.”

Organizers and volunteers say this event showed how special the Magic Valley community is.

“It blows me away that people can laugh and have fun even while they are getting dirty and being sweaty” Pickett said. “It is amazing to feel because that spirit just runs through, and people are so happy to serve and to give.”

“There are so many generous people in this community,” said Savage, “and seeing everybody come together to make this happen, it’s amazing.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.