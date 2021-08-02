Advertisement

Simone Biles to compete in balance beam finals at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:38 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo.

The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

She removed herself from the team final on July 27 after a shaky performance on vault during the first rotation. She watched from the sidelines as her three American teammates completed the meet without her; the U.S. took silver behind the team known as the Russian Olympic Committee.

Biles later said she was dealing with issues surrounding air awareness, referred to as “the twisties” in her sport.

Biles qualified for all five individual event finals but took herself out of four of them: the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars. Lee earned the gold in the all-around, becoming the fifth straight American to claim the sport’s marquee title.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead
Young Idaho girl dies after rock crashes through windshield
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Denny Thompson, 51, spent three months battling COVID-19 in the hospital with machines keeping...
‘I’m a believer now’: Man who battled COVID-19 for 3 months urges vaccinations
The 51-year-old man, who was hospitalized for three months, is encouraging others to take...
After life or death battle with COVID-19, Ind. man encourages others to get vaccinated
Fernando Castano, 47, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, a battery...
Firefighter charged in domestic dispute asks for leniency due to Surfside collapse work
The firefighter is accused of pointing a gun at his estranged wife in front of their kids,...
Firefighter who worked Surfside condo collapse charged in domestic dispute
Jeannie Kim holds her popular bacon and eggs breakfast at her restaurant in San Francisco on...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect