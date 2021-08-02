Advertisement

Boil advisory for the city of Wendell

(WTOC)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Wendell is currently under a boil advisory.

The announcement made by officials on Monday stated a drop in water pressure was experienced on Sunday, as a result of a power outage.

The problem is expected to be resolved within two to three days.

Officials state:

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil. Let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

City of Wendell

Officials additionally encourage residents to share information of the boil advisory with anyone who may drink the water, especially those who reside in apartments or nursing homes, individuals who attend school in Wendell and business owners within city limits, as they may not have received the notice directly.

Boil Water Advisory! -Hierva su Agua Antes de Usarla!

Posted by City of Wendell on Monday, August 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead
Young Idaho girl dies after rock crashes through windshield
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Oregon approves killing up to 4 wolves in eastern Oregon
Park Service adds public land to City of Rocks reserve
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Masks now required indoors at Cactus Petes Resort Casino
Masks required indoors at Cactus Petes in Jackpot