Hearing begins for lawmaker who shared rape accuser’s name

FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, file photo, Idaho Republican state Rep. Priscilla...
FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, file photo, Idaho Republican state Rep. Priscilla Giddings sits at the Capitol in Boise. The Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape will face a legislative ethics hearing next month. The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that it found probable cause that Giddings engaged in "conduct unbecoming a representative." (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File)(AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts -- and then allegedly misleading lawmakers about her actions -- said in an ethics hearing Monday that she did nothing wrong and claimed the allegations against her were politically motivated.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings of Whitebird became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details by sharing links to an far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents.

