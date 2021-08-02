Advertisement

Hundreds of lightning bolts hit dry Oregon, start new fires

(The Weather Whisperers)
By ANDREW SELSKY
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lightning bolts struck the parched forests of southern Oregon hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires even as the nation’s largest wildfire continued to burn less than 100 miles away.

State, federal and contracted firefighters, augmented by helicopters and planes dropping fire retardant, pounced on the new wildfires in national forests in southwest Oregon before they could spread out of control. The largest one was estimated at up to 5 acres.

The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the number of new fires at 50. No towns or homes were immediately threatened.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead
Young Idaho girl dies after rock crashes through windshield
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Boil advisory for the city of Wendell
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Oregon approves killing up to 4 wolves in eastern Oregon
Park Service adds public land to City of Rocks reserve
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s