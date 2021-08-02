Kitten and puppy fostering alleviating stress on shelters and staff

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With some animal shelters in Idaho nearing capacity, kitten and puppy foster programs are helping some facilities to care for more animals.

At Mountain Humane in Hailey, animal fostering plays a big role in their shelter being able to aid as many animals as they do. This is even more true during the spring and summer months when there can be an uptick in the number of kittens and puppies.

Those looking for fostering opportunities at Mountain Human can participate in either long-term or short-term fostering options during which they bring a pet into their home.

They also have a Foster to Adopt program which allows people to see how an animal will fit into their home without fully committing to adopting.

“Not only do they [the animals] get the experience of time in a real home environment, but they get the ‘round the clock care that they often require,” said Mountain Human Volunteer Coordinator Kelsey Strahle.

According to Strahle, fostering helps alleviate stress on shelter staff especially when it comes to situations like getting help with young kittens, who while under one week of age require 12 feedings per day.

Mountain Humane said their capacity for care continues to expand as their foster family pool grows. 214 families took over 295 animals into their homes over the past year.

