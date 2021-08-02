Advertisement

Masks required indoors at Cactus Petes in Jackpot

According to the latest CDC data, 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties are currently viewed as having substantial or high transmission of COVID-19
Masks now required indoors at Cactus Petes Resort Casino
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — At 12:01 AM on Friday, a new mask mandate went into effect in some Nevada counties.

In a statement, the Nevada Department of Health and Governor Steve Sisolak (D-NV) jointly stated Nevada would adopt the latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend that people wear a mask while in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high coronavirus transmission. These guidelines apply to everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board additionally stated in a notice to all licensees that all employees, patrons and guests must properly utilize face coverings within those affected counties according to CDC guidance.

According to the latest CDC data, 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties are currently viewed as having substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

Among those 12 impacted counties is Elko County, wherein Cactus Petes Resort Casino is located. The casino said via their Facebook page that masks will be required to be worn by all employees and guests while inside their facility.

The casino thanked those who understand “that we have to do what the state requires of us to keep our doors open.”

On July 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance relating to the mitigation...

Posted by Cactus Petes Resort Casino and The Horseshu Hotel Casino on Thursday, July 29, 2021

