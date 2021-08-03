Advertisement

Dietrich woman facing child sex abuse charges

Breanna Havelange, 23
Breanna Havelange, 23(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Breanna Havelange, 23, of Dietrich is facing four felony charges in Madison County for allegedly having sexual relations with minors.

She has been charged with two counts of child sexual abuse by soliciting a minor under 16 years of age to participate and another two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Havelange was arraigned last Thursday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 11 at 1:30 p.m. in front of Judge David Hunt.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

