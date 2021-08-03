Jerome animal shelter temporarily closed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Jerome’s animal shelter is temporarily closed, as a result of staff illnesses.

According to the Jerome Police Department, the shelter will be closed until August 11. During this period, however, dogs are still being taken to and cared for at the facility. Police said aside from the public not having access to the shelter physically, business is as usual in terms of animal control and dogs who currently reside at the shelter.

“Just call like normal if they [individuals] have an animal control concern,” said Jerome Police Department Captain Duane Rubink. “Just call dispatch and our officers will respond and take care of it.”

Southern Idaho rescue Friends Furever Animal Rescue said they anticipate they will receive more calls while the shelter in Jerome is closed; and yet, given the landscape of dog rescues at the moment, additional calls during this time is only the tip of the iceberg.

“I guess the impact that it’s going to have on us locally and other rescues locally is not significant in a way because we’re already overloaded,” said Friends Furever Rescue Coordinator Dave Wright.

Wright said his rescue has seen a large influx of owner surrenders recently, adding they receive on average two-owner surrender calls every day.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.