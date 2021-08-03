Advertisement

Lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong

Rep. Priscilla Giddings responds to questions from ethics committee attorney Christopher...
Rep. Priscilla Giddings responds to questions from ethics committee attorney Christopher McCurdy during a hearing to determine if she violated the Idaho Legislature's ethics rules by publicizing the name of a young intern who accused one of Giddings' fellow lawmakers of rape in Boise, Idaho., on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. An Idaho lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts and then allegedly misleading lawmakers about her actions, said in an ethics hearing Monday that she did nothing wrong and claimed the allegations against her were politically motivated. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)(Rebecca Boone | AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho state lawmaker says she did nothing wrong by publicizing in disparaging social media posts the name of a woman who had accused another legislator of rape.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings spoke during an ethics hearing Monday. She is also accused of misleading lawmakers about her actions. Giddings also argued that the allegations against her were politically motivated.

Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details in April.

She shared links with the information to a far-right news article on social media and in a constituent newsletter.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead
Young Idaho girl dies after rock crashes through windshield
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, file photo, Idaho Republican state Rep. Priscilla...
Hearing begins for lawmaker who shared rape accuser’s name
Idaho governor signs onto major abortion-rights challenge
Gov. Little urges officials to open U.S.-Canada border
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot