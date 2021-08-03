Lawmakers call on the speaker to reconvene the legislature

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —After weeks of protest, employer vaccine mandates still remain a hot topic in the State of Idaho, and on Monday afternoon in Boise lawmakers addressed the topic.

On the steps of the Idaho State Capitol in front of a crowd of concerned citizens, Rep. Ron Nate(R) of Rexburg was joined by a group of lawmakers asking that the state legislature reconvene and pass legislation that prohibits vaccine mandates. Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin said it’s time for Idahoans to fight back.

Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin (SK)

“We are sick and tired of these mandates. These are violations of our individual freedom and rights,” McGeachin said.

Nate said he and other lawmakers have received heartbreaking messages from workers in the healthcare care industry who are scared of losing their jobs because they don’t want to get the vaccine.

“Especially when it’s an experimental vaccine, or should I say gene therapy, or should I say emergency use authorization only,” Nate said.

He and others said a vaccine mandate is a violation of someone’s constitutional rights, privacy, and people should have a choice. Many who attended the event we’re holding up signs stating the same.

Attendees at the event (SK)

“We put ourselves at risk every day. Our patients are at risk too, but ultimately it’s an individual decision, and it should stay that way,” said one healthcare worker at the event.

Nate told people in attendance that it’s time for lawmakers to be held accountable by the voters.

“Tell them number one they must demand action from [House] speaker Scott Bedke to call the House back from recess so we can consider legislation,” Nate said. “Also tell them the voters will hold them accountable for their decisions.”

McGeachin said she requested the House Speaker call the legislature back into session two weeks ago, and she is disappointed her call to action has not been answered. She told the crowd the “clock is ticking” and something needs to be done by the end of the month.

“Bring back the legislature... so we can address this issue,” McGeachin said.

At the event, the lawmakers reminded people the House is in recess, and the House Speaker can call them back into session at any time. At that time the Senate has three days to reconvene. They don’t need authorization from the governor.

On the steps of the Idaho State Capitol in front of a crowd of concerned citizens Rep. Ron Nate(R) of Rexburg was joined by a group of lawmakers (SK)

Some who attended the gathering said they were inspired by what they heard, but in the end, they are tired of the talk and want to see action.

“I want to see the government at the state level stand up for our rights,” said Lori Page Hackney, who attended the event.

Another attendee, Mary Zimmerman said, “It’s going to take the people acting not just sitting by and expecting something to happen.”

The other lawmakers who were at the gathering were Rep. Tammy Nichols, Rep. Karey Hanks, Rep. Dorothy Moon, Rep. Judy Boyle, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, and Sen. Christy Zito.

Lawmakers call on speaker to reconvene legislature (SK)

