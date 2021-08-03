Advertisement

Magic Valley officials worried about ICU availability

“I think everyone in healthcare is feeling this pain”
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At the onset of the pandemic well over a year ago, intensive care units suddenly became a topic of national discussion. ICU’s are for the sickest of patients who go to the hospital, according to St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River Chief Medical Officer Joshua Kern, MD. He said oftentimes people in the ICU require a ventilator, which early on were used more often for COVID-19 patients.

ICU units can be difficult to staff because they require a specialized type of nurse to take care of those patients. Additionally, the nurse-to-patient ratio is typically lower with an ICU nurse usually caring for one or two patients.

According to Kern, nurses retiring during the pandemic, as well as, some leaving the workforce in order to care for children has left their units stretched thin in what is a situation being seen not only in Idaho, but nationwide.

“I think everyone in healthcare is feeling this pain. Everybody is watching the difficulty to find enough nursing staff right now,” said Kern.

Currently, Kern said roughly half of their eight ICU patients have COVID-19. His larger concern, however, is that hospitalizations never slowed even when COVID-19 cases were significantly lower.

“We’re concerned about the high level of ICU patients and just overall hospitalizations we’ve seen over the summer,” said Kern. “Even before we saw the big increase in COVID hospitalizations a couple of weeks ago, we were having record volumes of ICU and regular floor-type patients over the last few months.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead
Young Idaho girl dies after rock crashes through windshield
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s

Latest News

COVID-19 virus
Multiple local long-term care facilities have ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks
Supreme Court to hear Dobbs V. Jackson Women's Health Organization this fall.
Gov. Brad Little and Planned Parenthood at ends over abortion rights
With temperatures and UV index high, be sun safe when visiting the pool
Fit and Well Idaho: Pool Cool hopes to keep families safe this summer
Federal and local officials taking a harder line in the fight against Covid-19. (Source: CNN...
CDC, White House, and Idaho health experts are all in lock-step, politics aside, the Coronavirus pandemic is a major concern