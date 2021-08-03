Magic Valley officials worried about ICU availability

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At the onset of the pandemic well over a year ago, intensive care units suddenly became a topic of national discussion. ICU’s are for the sickest of patients who go to the hospital, according to St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River Chief Medical Officer Joshua Kern, MD. He said oftentimes people in the ICU require a ventilator, which early on were used more often for COVID-19 patients.

ICU units can be difficult to staff because they require a specialized type of nurse to take care of those patients. Additionally, the nurse-to-patient ratio is typically lower with an ICU nurse usually caring for one or two patients.

According to Kern, nurses retiring during the pandemic, as well as, some leaving the workforce in order to care for children has left their units stretched thin in what is a situation being seen not only in Idaho, but nationwide.

“I think everyone in healthcare is feeling this pain. Everybody is watching the difficulty to find enough nursing staff right now,” said Kern.

Currently, Kern said roughly half of their eight ICU patients have COVID-19. His larger concern, however, is that hospitalizations never slowed even when COVID-19 cases were significantly lower.

“We’re concerned about the high level of ICU patients and just overall hospitalizations we’ve seen over the summer,” said Kern. “Even before we saw the big increase in COVID hospitalizations a couple of weeks ago, we were having record volumes of ICU and regular floor-type patients over the last few months.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.