Multiple local long-term care facilities have ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the category long-term care facility includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities or immediate care facilities.

There are just over 400 long-term care facilities within the state of Idaho. Facilities listed as having an outbreak have at least one lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive case associated with it.

Two facilities in Twin Falls, one in Rupert and one in Bellevue are listed as having ongoing outbreaks according to the most recently released data on Friday. One of those facilities is Cove of Cascadia in Bellevue, which confirmed they had two staff members test positive. They said their outbreak is currently restricted to staff and added all of their residents are vaccinated. Cove of Cascadia’s Director of Clinical Operations Zendi Meharry said they have a three-step approach to keeping staff and residents safe.

“So vaccines first, testing certainly second and PPE,” said Meharry. “We are still using full masks and eye protection because of the county positivity rate.

The facility added during an outbreak, they test both staff and residents twice a week in order to make sure they are aware of any potential asymptomatic cases.

AARP Idaho has closely monitored the situation statewide and said they have strongly encouraged residents and staff at long-term care facilities to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to protect the most vulnerable residents.

“People that live in those long-term care facilities, that is their home,” said Lupe Wissel, State Director of AARP Idaho. “They have no control of who comes in and who doesn’t. They have no control over whether the people that come in are vaccinated or not. They have no control of that whatsoever.”

Wissel added that at the height of the pandemic, families were not able to visit loved ones who reside in long-term care facilities and many residents consequently felt a deep sense of isolation.

