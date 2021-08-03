Recent rain’s impacts on fire danger

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monsoonal moisture has been a common phrase across Southern Idaho over the past few days.

The moisture has allowed rain to move into the area over the past few days. Magic Valley Regional airport saw 1.25″ of rain Saturday and Sunday combined.

When the rain hits the ground, it is absorbed into plants and other brush, known as fuel when talking about fire conditions. The dryer this fuel, the more enhanced the fire risk is. With the recent rain, this fuel has become slightly moister, however, officials say this is not likely to last.

“Currently it’s temporarily lowered our fire behavior,” says Rebecca Flick, spokesperson for the Twin Falls bureau of BLM. “However, with low fuel moistures that we’ve had, we’re going to get those dry and warm conditions once again.”

The national interagency fire center released a graphic saying the region will experience “normal” fire conditions for the month of August however, officials say we shouldn’t let our guards down.

“Even though they’re saying it’s normal, we never know what could happen,” says Flick.

And with lower than normal fuel moistures continuing, fire restrictions remain in place.

“A few days of rain doesn’t take care of months and months of no rain,” says Julie Thomas from the Sawtooth National Forest. “We are still under stage one fire restrictions. We’ll continue to monitor our guidance when issuing those restrictions to see when we can lift those.”

With the restrictions in place, Flick reminds everyone to do the usual things to prevent wildfires.

“If you plan on camping, still be aware that your trailers can cause a risk with sparks,” says Flick. “Be sure to avoid starting campfires on protected lands as well.”

