Rupert man drowns in the Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A day of swimming at the Burley Boat Docks turned tragic for a Rupert couple over the weekend.

Angelie and Brandon Peterson were jumping off the dock and went swimming Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m. Brandon went into the water and didn’t resurface. After about 10-15 minutes of searching, Angelie called 911.

According to Cassia County Capt. Jarrod Thompson, the sheriff’s deputies and dive team responded and located the 25-year-old’s body via sonar detection shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Brandon has a history of seizures, but it’s unknown if that played a factor.

Capt. Thompson reminds the public that life jackets are available at the boat dock. The Snake River has potential currents and can be deadly if one does not take the proper safety precautions.

