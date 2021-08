TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department needs your help in finding a missing child.

Adysen Pearce, 8, was last seen Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. at 999 Frontier Road, otherwise known as the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley.

She is listed as 4’7’, weighing 120 pounds with dark brown hair.

