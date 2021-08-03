Walmart To Pay 100% of College Tuition and Books for Associates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Walmart announced it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U (LBU) education program. Starting Aug. 16, the $1 a day fee will be removed for associates, making all education programs paid for by Walmart. This means approximately 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the U.S. can earn college degrees or learn trade skills without the burden of education debt, including the 9,248 associates in Idaho. As the largest U.S. private employer, Walmart is committing to invest nearly $1 billion over the next five years in career-driven training and development.

Since launching LBU in 2018, more than 52,000 associates have participated in the program to date and 8,000 have already graduated. Nearly 28,000 associates have been active in the LBU program this summer.

The LBU program was initially designed after consulting with experts, reviewing other employer-provided education programs, and studying the research around what helps drive completion rates among adult working learners. This helped guide the initial $1 a day approach, but the economy and job market have changed, and Walmart is always looking for new ways to encourage more associates to pursue further education.

“It is significant. It is just going to open the door for more and more people to take advantage of it,” said Lauren Willis, Director of Communications for Walmart, Western U.S. “It will really help Walmart create a dynamic workforce and very happy associates.”

Academic partners of the Live Better U program include Johnson & Wales University, the University of Arizona, the University of Denver, Pathstream, Brandman University, Penn Foster, Purdue University Global, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, and Voxy EnGen.

