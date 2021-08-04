Advertisement

Boil advisory has been lifted in Wendell

(WTOC)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:24 PM MDT
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Update: The boil advisory has been lifted in the City of Wendell.

All tests have come back absent and clear from contaminates.

ORIGINAL STORY: The city of Wendell is currently under a boil advisory.

The announcement made by officials on Monday stated a drop in water pressure was experienced on Sunday, as a result of a power outage.

The problem is expected to be resolved within two to three days.

Officials state:

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil. Let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

City of Wendell

Officials additionally encourage residents to share information of the boil advisory with anyone who may drink the water, especially those who reside in apartments or nursing homes, individuals who attend school in Wendell and business owners within city limits, as they may not have received the notice directly.

Boil Water Advisory! -Hierva su Agua Antes de Usarla!

Posted by City of Wendell on Monday, August 2, 2021

