Boise State closes practices as COVID cases rise

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State fall camp begins Wednesday and Avalos addressed the media Tuesday prior to camp, which he called the third installment, as a reference to spring and summer being the first and second.

Avalos explained what the Broncos look like intitially will be decided by special teams, as it’s a collaboration of the whole team.

Special teams of course was highlighted by All-American and fifth-round draft pick, Avery Williams and his explosiveness last fall. Williams’ shoes will be momentous to fill, but players such as Khalil Shakir, CT Thomas, and Stefan Cobbs are among those competing for that spot.

As for the quarterback competition between Hank Bachmeier and Jack Sears, they will rotate each day between the ones and the twos.

Cornerback is another position that avalos touched upon, calling it “demanding” and “pivotal” and he’s excited for the competition in fall camp.

No one is out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19.

Due to Tuesday night’s announcement of positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, fall camp will be a private affair. The department is closing all practices to guests for the time being.

“The biggest opponent we’ll have this year is making sure we handle our COVID protocols, it’s still a very real situation,” Avalos explained. “We have to be very mindful of the decisions we make if we want to put our best foot forward and keeps ourselves in a situation where we can continue to grow every single day and compete. The protocols in the pandemic will play a role this year.”

Avalos made it very clear when it comes to personnel and injuries, the university will release that information 45 minutes until game time.

The Broncos’ first opponent is UCF on September 2 and the first home game is UTEP on the 10.

