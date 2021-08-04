Law enforcement and community members come together at National Night Out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Building partnerships between community members and law enforcement was the topic of conversation at Tuesday’s National Night Out, where numerous law enforcement branches ranging from Twin Falls Police Department to Idaho State Police were represented.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out and just kind of be with the people we serve here in Twin Falls and a great opportunity to meet new people, for them to meet the police department that serves here in Twin Falls and to just bring the community together,” said Twin Falls Police Department Lieutenant Justin Diamond.

One attendee at the event says she was happy to see how many families and children were in attendance learning about law enforcement officers and operations.

“I’m a teacher, so I know the importance of having roles and positions which you can look up to,” said Miss Twin Falls 2021 Hannah Cameron, who was at the event.

Law enforcement said gatherings, these types of gatherings, which are held under positive circumstances help community members to see police in a different light.

“It’s a chance for the community to see the police officers here in Twin Falls, and to see that we’re people,” said Diamond.

Overall, representatives both from the community and law enforcement were grateful to have the opportunity to come together and learn from each other.

“The Twin Falls Police Department is thankful for the support we have here in the community,” said Diamond. “This is a way we can express our appreciation for that support.”

“I’m privileged and blessed to be here,” added Cameron. “The people are great. The town is great, and we have great officers serving our communities, so I’m thankful.”

