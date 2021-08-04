Lawmaker who ID’d rape accuser may lose committee assignment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho legislative ethics committee says a state lawmaker who publicized the name of a Statehouse intern who reported being raped by another lawmaker should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in an a manner “unbecoming” to the state’s House of Representatives.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she shared links to a far-right blog that included the name, photo and personal details about the young intern.

The ethics committee on Tuesday stopped short or recommending more severe punishment such as expulsion.

Idaho’s full House will now be asked to vote on the recommendation.

