Advertisement

Lawmaker who ID’d rape accuser may lose committee assignment

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings, left center in black, enters her ethics committee hearing...
Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings, left center in black, enters her ethics committee hearing Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to applause and shouts of encouragement from supporters in the audience in Boise, Idaho. An Idaho lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts, and then allegedly misleading lawmakers about her actions, said in an ethics hearing Monday that she did nothing wrong and claimed the allegations against her were politically motivated. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)(Rebecca Boone | AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho legislative ethics committee says a state lawmaker who publicized the name of a Statehouse intern who reported being raped by another lawmaker should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in an a manner “unbecoming” to the state’s House of Representatives.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she shared links to a far-right blog that included the name, photo and personal details about the young intern.

The ethics committee on Tuesday stopped short or recommending more severe punishment such as expulsion.

Idaho’s full House will now be asked to vote on the recommendation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead

Latest News

Lowest tax rate on record is part of recommended budget for Twin Falls
Lowest tax rate on record is part of recommended budget for Twin Falls
St. Luke's warns of a possible bump in heat related illnesses
St. Luke’s says we may see a spike in heat related illness as sports start
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
Boise woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection
Boil advisory has been lifted in Wendell