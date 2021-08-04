Lawmakers react to request for legislature to reconvene

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some Idaho lawmakers are calling on the House Speaker to reconvene the legislature but some of their colleagues are questioning their motives.

On Monday on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol, in front of a crowd of concerned citizens, Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin and a group of Republican lawmakers requested that the state legislature reconvene, so they can pass legislation that prohibits vaccine mandates.

At the event, Rep. Ron Nate (R)-Rexburg, said vaccine mandates are a violation of someone’s constitutional rights and privacy.

“We must prevent fear from destroying freedom. People should not be forced into medical decisions they are not comfortable with, especially when it’s an experimental vaccine,” Nate said.

However, Rep. Ilana Rubel (D)-Boise, said on Tuesday that the lawmakers’ call for action sounded more like a campaign rally. She also said she finds it ironic that Republicans are looking to pass legislation that would prohibit employers from issuing vaccine mandates. She feels their rhetoric goes against the conservative principles of the Republican party.

“I do have a hard time reconciling it because in my previous experience working with these folks they have been completely opposed to government mandates on employers in the past, and in similar contexts,” Rubel said.

At Monday’s event, the Republican lawmakers said the House is in recess, and House Speaker Scott Bedke (R)- Oakley, can call them back into session at any time. Once that happens the Senate has three days to reconvene.

On Tuesday Bedke told KMVT:

“I completely understand the frustration Idahoans are feeling with the recently announced vaccination mandates by the healthcare industry,” said Bedke. “But more importantly, I still believe in limiting government intervention in private enterprise decisions whenever possible. If a serious solution can be found, and a substantial proportion of the membership of the Legislature is willing to come back to session to address it, I will be happy to work with them. Without this type of widespread support in both the House and Senate, I cannot support the use of valuable taxpayer dollars to fund a legislative exercise that could prove to be futile.”

