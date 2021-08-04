Advertisement

From Learning to Leading: CSI’s diesel technology program

Students gaining hands-on training
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:26 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has many programs to train their students for future careers.

One of the most hands-on programs at the college is their diesel technology program, which provides students with the skills they need to work on trucks and other technologies running on diesel.

The program’s partnerships are what separate them from other programs.

“We work as a sub-contractor under Diamler to provide technicians for Diamler around the country,” says Kory Lloyd, department chair of trade and industry at CSI. “We have four different employees that work as trainers. That partnership allows us to bring the newest technology to the program.”

Lloyd also says their relationship for Diamler allows their students to get great exposure. The program offers both a two-year associate’s degree, as well as a technical certificate.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River

Latest News

Twin Falls PD vehicle at National Night Out
Law enforcement and community members come together at National Night Out
Infectious disease expert Thompson Liddell breaks down the delta variant.
Officials hold briefing on Delta variant spread
Lightning bolt coming down and hitting the ground. how can you stay safe from this?
Tips to stay safe when lightning strikes
Dog at Jerome Animal Shelter (3/21) KMVT/KSVT
Jerome animal shelter temporarily closed