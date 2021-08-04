From Learning to Leading: CSI’s diesel technology program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has many programs to train their students for future careers.

One of the most hands-on programs at the college is their diesel technology program, which provides students with the skills they need to work on trucks and other technologies running on diesel.

The program’s partnerships are what separate them from other programs.

“We work as a sub-contractor under Diamler to provide technicians for Diamler around the country,” says Kory Lloyd, department chair of trade and industry at CSI. “We have four different employees that work as trainers. That partnership allows us to bring the newest technology to the program.”

Lloyd also says their relationship for Diamler allows their students to get great exposure. The program offers both a two-year associate’s degree, as well as a technical certificate.

