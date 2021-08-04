Lowest tax rate on record is part of recommended budget for Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite rising costs to provide services, the Twin Falls City staff, manager and council are discussing a recommended FY 2022 budget that will address the rising cost of living and offer a benefit to homeowners.

Twin Falls has a rapidly growing population of more than 50,000, with the city’s population having grown more than 13 percent since 2010. The city’s daytime population doubles to more than 100,000, due to it being an economic hub for the Magic Valley.

“That has a far greater impact on what is happening inside of Twin Falls and our focus on budgeting than the 600 to 700 homes we are going to construct this year,” said Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler.

According to the recommended budget, the Municipal Cost Index for April 2021 shows the cost of municipal services is up nearly seven percent compared to last year. The Consumer Price Index — designed to show the effects of inflation on typical household goods and services — for May 2021 is up five percent from May 2020. With that said, the recommended city budget for 2022 will be five percent smaller than the current one. The recommended budget for FY 2022 is around $69 million, compared to the current one which is approximately $73 million.

“We were able to complete some one-time projects last year...and we cut overall spending within our organization,” said Rothweiler. “I think it is important that when you are in a level of uncertainty whether its boom or bust, the government has an obligation to be responsive. We have built a sustainable budget”

In the recommended budget, the city tax rate will also go down about nine percent from $6.83/$1,000 to $6.24/$1,000, which is the lowest ever issued by the city on record. The low tax rate is partially due to the median home value going up about 25 percent from last year. It’s a value that is projected to grow by nearly an additional 11 percent over the next calendar year. The Twin Falls median household income is about $51 000, and the median home value is around $281,000 as of May 2021.

“The $103 million of new growth that occurred as well as the appreciation of homes were probably the two driving factors that helped us decrease the tax rate this year,” Rothweiler said,

Councilman Chris Reid said even though home prices are going up the current and possible future tax rate is considerably less than what someone would pay in another state, and that’s why a lot of people are seeing Twin Falls as an attractive destination. People feel like they are keeping more money in their pockets.

“People that have moved here are really surprised. They are really happy,” said Reid,” There is a reason they moved here, and it’s because of the cost of living. They want to be in a place they can afford.”

The councilman also added that people won’t be to “take a (big) trip” from the cost savings associated with the lowering of the tax rate, but it shows residents that the city is trying to be as frugal and responsible as they possibly can.

“Ultimately we want to make sure as much money as possible can stay in the pockets of the homeowner than in the pocket of the city so they can do whatever they need to,” said Reid. “Whether it’s to do improvements to their home...with inflation we see an increase in food and gas.”

Based on the median value of an owner-occupied home ($253,000 January 2021), the estimated savings will be $14.05. It is anticipated that total property tax collections for FY 2022 will be $25,432,235 or $1,594,967 more than the FY 2021 total of $23,837,268; however, Reid said there are some concerns.

“For those first-time homeowners, those that are trying to get into the market, we have kind of priced them out of the market,” Reid said.

Rothweiler said the city can’t stop growth, but what they can do is preserve the things that make Twin Falls great.

“That small feeling of community. The ability to connect with your neighbor. The ability to readily access services,” Rothweiler said.

At the City Council meeting on August 23, there will be a public hearing on the recommended budget, which the council can choose to adopt at that time.

