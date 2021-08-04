Officials hold briefing on Delta variant spread

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little and health officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare held a news briefing Tuesday on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the presser, health officials said the Delta variant is dominant among new COVID cases across the Gem State.

As the school year approaches, Governor Little is concerned about the new trends in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

“With the new school year upon us, we should renew our commitment to students. Simply put, we need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine if our kids want to have a chance at a normal school year in person, without any outbreaks or quarantines,” said Little.

The Governor also stressed how safe the vaccine is, and said side effects seen in patients were only minor. Health officials said they have seen an uptick in people get their first dose of vaccine in the last two weeks. During this time period, 50% of those 12 and older have received their first dose.

