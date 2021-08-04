St. Luke’s says we may see a spike in heat related illness as sports start

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a hot start to summer as we were seeing several record-breaking temperatures.

St. Luke’s tells KMVT they did see a bit of an uptick in ER visits and hospital visits due to heat-related illness. They do believe those illnesses were due to the weather getting so hot so early.

Dr. Eric Cassidy told us Idahoans are used to the summer heat as we often see several triple-digit temperature days every summer.

He said most people in the Magic Valley have lived here for a while and know to stay hydrated and get out of the heat if they feel they need it.

He did say he has some concern about a second bump in cases as a school sports startup.

“When those start-up, we usually have usually have a second bump of the kids coming in who are in practices,” said Cassidy. “You know, they’re competing hard and they’re trying to earn their spot and everything. They’re just going hard and they don’t think about staying hydrated and staying out of the heat as much as possible when they can.”

The best thing to do if you experience symptoms of heat-related illness is to get inside a cool place and drink plenty of water.

