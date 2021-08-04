Tips to stay safe when lightning strikes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When thunder roars, go indoors - that’s the mantra at the National Weather Service. Lightning is responsible for nearly 40 deaths per year nationally, with 6 coming so far in the year 2021.

“If you’re outside, there’s really no safe place to be during an active thunderstorm,” says Link Crawford, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pocatello. “Even being inside your car is a better place to be than outside.”

Lightning forms as warm air near the surface rises, encountering surrounding cooler air aloft. Because western states are so dry, air is able to cool more rapidly with height. As long as moisture is sufficient at the surface, thunderstorm updrafts will begin occurring.

Near the tops of the clouds caused by these updrafts, ice will begin to form at the top of the cloud. This ice takes on a negative charge. Water near this ice will take on a positive charge.

Eventually the ice will become too heavy and fall toward the bottom of the cloud. The water droplets will remain light enough for the updraft to keep aloft. Once this occurs, a charge separation between the positive water and negative ice will occur.

Once this separation is completed, the negatively charged particles will begin inching their way down toward the earth’s surface. This is known as a “stepped latter.” As this nears the ground, positively charged particles at the surface will begin moving their way up toward the negatively charged particles.

This motion will continue to strengthen as an electrical current begins to develop. The end of the process is what we see - the lightning bolt - also known as a return current. This travels at an outrageous speed of 60,000 miles per second!

If you’re struck by lightning, numerous health issues will obviously arise. Paramedics say the most serious issue that could occur is cardiac arrest.

“The high jolt of electricity that goes into the body can cause the hear to stop or go into dysrhythmias,” says magic Valley Paramedic supervisor James Rhom. “Burns can also be an issue. We can see burn patterns that include all first, second, and third degree burns.”

With all of these health and safety risks, National Weather Service meteorologists recommend going indoors as soon as you hear thunder.

“Lightning can strike up to ten miles away.” says Link Crawford. “If you can hear thunder, you’re probably close enough where you’re at risk of being struck by lightning.”

