Deputy shot, suspect dead after eastern Idaho hit-and-run

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot in the arm and a suspect died after a reported hit-and-run accident led to a slow-speed chase in eastern Idaho on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials didn’t release what killed the suspect. The deputy was treated at a nearby hospital.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said a hit-and-run accident was reported Wednesday morning, and a few minutes later a Blackfoot police officer spotted the suspected vehicle.

Rowland said the police officer gave chase and the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed and three suspects fled.

One of the suspects then shot a deputy in the arm, and a suspects’ body was found at the scene.

