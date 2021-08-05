District IV Iron War to be held Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The District IV Iron War is coming to Canyon Ridge High School on Saturday, put on by Calum Webb and Grit Athletic Training.

The powerlifting competition consists of three lifts; bench, dead lift and squat. Boys and girls will be competing on behalf of their respective school.

The winning program gets $3,000 of weight room equipment, donated by Fitness Supply. The individual champions win up to $300.

Mark Noorlander of Grit Athletic Training says that the Magic Valley is lacking weight training programs compared to other areas of the state.

Noorlander said, “weight lifting it a major part of sports and if we want to continue to build our programs sports programs in the area, we need to have a stronger weight lifting program.”

“Not being afraid of the weight room, being excited about what they can accomplish, and the potential they have to get stronger,” added Webb.

“Getting bigger, faster, stronger can help not just in your daily life, but also with sports performance,” explained Tucker Farmer of Fitness Supply.

For the Kimberly and Twin Falls athletes we spoke with, they’re ready to showcase their abilities.

TJ Hickmon, a sophomore at Twin Falls High School said, “I just want to improve in bench, but I just want to see improvement in every one of my lifts.”

“I feel like I’m pretty good, I’ve got some good numbers that I’d like to show off at the competition,” added Kimberly High School sophomore, Michael Goff.

Athletes should arrive by 8 a.m.

Anyone interested in participating that hasn’t signed up needs to do so by Friday, so they can have everyone registered.

