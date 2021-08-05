Gov. Little launches Cybersecurity Task Force with special focus on elections security

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gov. Brad Little announced today the formation of a new task force to advance cybersecurity initiatives in Idaho.

The Governor’s Cybersecurity Task Force will provide recommendations to improve business, government, and personal cybersecurity defenses and enhance the educational pipeline for cybersecurity workforce needs. It will identify cybersecurity assets, resources, and public-private partnerships across Idaho.

In addition, Governor Little directed the task force to examine and propose new ways to ensure Idaho’s election infrastructure remains secure, transparent, and resilient from new and evolving threats.

Governor Little is honored to have former Secretary of State Ben Ysursa as a member of the task force to address this important issue.

“Through the Idaho National Laboratory, the State of Idaho is home to unique and world-leading capabilities in countering cyber-attacks and engineering solutions to the cybersecurity challenges facing our state and nation. We’ll need increased resources, partnerships and active collaboration between a broad range of organizations to successfully protect from ever-growing cybersecurity threats, and I’m confident my Cybersecurity Task Force is up to the task.,” Governor Little said. “I’m also asking the task force to find new ways to protect Idaho’s election infrastructure because fair and free elections are a hallmark of Idaho’s proud representative democracy and the expectation of every Idahoan. I appreciate longtime Secretary of State Ben Ysursa for his participation on my task force.”

The task force is comprised of private-sector cybersecurity experts, including representatives from financial technology, network security, and public utilities, as well as government officials, including representatives from INL, Office of Emergency Management and Office of Information Technology Services, and Idaho research universities. In addition, the task force includes three legislators.

The task force plans to meet four times between August and November of 2021 and provide a set of recommendations to the Governor in early 2022.

