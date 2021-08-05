If you’re feeling down it may be more than just the blues

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all feel down sometimes and have moments of doubt about ourselves and our ability to complete a certain task or project.

But for some that feeling goes much deeper than a moment of doubt and feel they are a fraud and doubt their abilities and accomplishment. when they experience these feelings, they start to believe them. That may be what is sometimes referred to as “imposter syndrome.”

Imposter syndrome can manifest itself with a feeling of not feeling “good enough” and focusing on mistakes and missteps rather than successes.

When this happens in people it can cause people to shut down at work and not take on a new project because they feel they will never be good enough.

If this persists for long enough people can take those feeling into their personal lives and no longer feel they are good enough for their family and friends.

“In that withdrawn state, then, it just kind of keeps on manifesting itself and we start feeling like, well I don’t really want to go out this weekend I don’t really want to connect with others,” said Amelia Vogler, a grounding expert, and energy medicine specialist. “You know, I think I’ll just keep ruminating on how terrible a person I am, over and over. So, it gets in a really vicious cycle.”

Vogler added a way to combat imposter syndrome is to focus on the successes of your life and allow yourself to compliment yourself.

“One of my favorites is, waking up three minutes early,” said Vogler. “Give yourself three minutes in the morning before life tidal waves you and get in touch with what’s really true for you. Maybe offer yourself a compliment, offer yourself an affirmation of self-love.”

She also said if the feelings of self-doubt get too strong to reach out to a mental health professional. Counselors and therapists can help people understand what is going on and put it into perspective.

