Kunau, Glen Robert

BURLEY—Glen Robert Kunau, a lifelong resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, at the age of 97.

He was born June 17, 1924, in Burley, Idaho, the son of S.H. Kunau and Dorothy Anderson Kunau. Glen was married to Dona Ashcraft on December 12, 1948, at the Kunau cabin in Ketchum, Idaho. They were happily married for almost 72 years. Dona preceded him in death on September 25, 2020. Together with his wife, Dona, they raised five children, Kristie K. Stafford (Ken) of Manhattan, Kansas, Karen Pinder (Phillip) of Nassau, Bahamas, Robert James Kunau (Nancy) of Burley, Idaho, Scott Howard Kunau (Aimee) of Star, Idaho, and Richard Glen Kunau of Declo, Idaho, to be successful, well-educated and caring. In addition to raising a lawyer, a nurse, a politician, a computer expert, and a rancher/farmer, Dona and Glen taught their children valuable life lessons about empathy, communication, and common sense. They had four grandchildren, Sam, Delaney, Rayn, and Hudson.

Glen had a varied career from an early age. Initially, he delivered newspapers, but soon moved on to writing the news for the Burley Bulletin. Glen graduated from Burley High School in 1942, where he was the senior class president. He played in the school band, and he and Jim Roper formed the “Swing Time” dance band. They played for various dances at Naf and other venues. Glen attended both Woodbury College and UCLA prior to joining the U.S. Army in 1943. He also attended the University of Idaho upon his return home after the war.Glen served in the Army 89th Division during the war and was a member of the headquarters and special troops section. His unit arrived in France in 1944, and played a major part in the Battle of the Bulge at the point where the U.S. fought its way across the Rhine River during heavy combat. Many years later, while on a Rhine River cruise, Glen pointed out to Dona where his unit had built a pontoon bridge to cross the River during the war. Following VE Day, Glen served with the Army of Occupation with the 83rd Division. He also managed to find time to ski the French Alps before returning to the United States. Glen was very proud of his service with the 89th Division in Europe. His division began holding reunions in the early 1960s, and Glen and Donna attended all of them. Glen renewed friendships with his Army buddies, keeping in contact with many of them over the years.

When he returned to Burley after attending the University of Idaho, Glen worked with his father, S.H. Kunau, and his brother, Lex, in the real estate, insurance and title businesses. He later became the manager of the Federal Land Bank, making loans to farmers throughout the area for over 20 years. He continued working in real estate and joined forces with Herman King in planning and building several subdivisions in Burley. In addition, Glen was a banker and was the president of the Cassia National Bank for several years. He was a member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Loan Committee of D.L. Evans Bank for over 50 years, a position he held until his death. Glen had great respect and love for the D.L. Evans Bank family and truly believed that D.L. Evans Bank was the #1 hometown community bank in the area.

Glen was a businessman, but he also enjoyed developing and working on his ranch. He loved to ride horses, especially with his children. Chasing and herding cattle on the desert was a great love of his, probably more than any other position or job he had. He was also a farmer, but had turned over the day-to-day operations to his sons, Robert and Richard, several years ago.

Glen was a thirty-third-degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite Body and the El Korah Temple of the Shrine in Boise. He was very proud of his achievement in becoming a thirty-third-degree Mason, as it entailed years of work and study. Glen was also a member of the Burley Lions Club for over 60 years, and served as the president in 1962. He was a member of the Burley Elks Lodge. He was also a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Burley.

Glen and Dona enjoyed traveling; destinations included Europe, South America, and Mexico. The enjoyed cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, the islands in the Gulf of Mexico, and on the Rhine and Danube rivers in Europe. They also cruised to Alaska, down the Mississippi River, and made multiple trips to the Bahamas and Hawaii.

Glen enjoyed outdoor activities with all of his family, including skiing, hunting, fishing, and camping. He devoted his life to his family and work, but also loved learning new things and ideas. He loved to visit and would cheerfully converse with anyone he met. He was a founding member of the Jim (Roper), Glen, and Lex “Coffee Klatch” that still meets almost every weekday at 4:00 p.m.

The family is thankful for the loving care and attention given to Glen by his very special caregivers, Tammy Zimmerman, Valle Steube, Lowayne Wall, Brittany Self, Jessy Carter, Josie Hauser, Crystal Askew, and Nancy Thompson. He enjoyed his good friends, Cindy Moyle and Glenda Meacham. He had a good working relationship and could always depend on those who have been working on the farm for over forty years, Randy Korb, Jesse Macias, and Marcelino Rodriguez.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12, at the United Methodist Church, located at 450 East 27th Street, in Burley, with Reverend Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Following the service, burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:50 a.m Thursday prior to the service at the church. The family recommends memorials be directed to the Shriners Hospitals For Children or the United Methodist Church of Burley.

For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.