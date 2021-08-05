Advertisement

Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Moderna officials say while its COVID-19 vaccine’s protection is holding up, it’s planning for booster doses to help fight the highly contagious delta variant.

With “the rising force of infection” from that variant and eventual waning immunity, a “booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible” this winter, Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told investors.

The shots remain 93% effective four-to-six months after the second dose, according to the latest tracking of Moderna’s 30,000-person vaccine study, the company reported Thursday. But that came before the recent surge in delta-caused COVID-19 cases.

Real-world evidence from multiple countries shows protection, especially against hospitalizations and deaths, remains strong against the delta variant.

Hoge says a half-dose of the original vaccine given six-to-eight months after people’s second shot may provide a sufficient boost. He cited a small study showing that triggered increases in antibody levels high enough to fight variants, including delta.

Moderna and competitor Pfizer are studying a variety of booster strategies. While some countries already have begun offering a third dose to vulnerable groups with weak immune systems, U.S. health authorities haven’t called for boosters.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Tokyo hits record 5,042 daily cases as infections surge during Olympics

— US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

— Malaysia’s daily coronavirus cases top 20,000

— Researchers study chances of “long COVID” in vaccinated people

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead

Latest News

Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Deputy shot, suspect dead after eastern Idaho hit-and-run
Susan’s Antiques and Collectibles is located on Main Avenue in Downtown Twin Falls and has been...
Twin Falls antique shop offers unique finds
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Wildfire decimates California town of Greenville