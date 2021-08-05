Mud Lick fire dropped to 47% completion, but it’s not a setback

SALMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Mud Lick Fire is continuing to burn in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Tuesday officials said the fire was 92% completed, but Wednesday it was only at 47%.

It may sound like a setback, but it’s just a new philosophy. The fire is burning at 20,643 acres, according to a Wednesday morning press release. This is only two more acres than Tuesday.

Previously, completion progress was marked by the miles of primary and secondary contingency lines prepped.

The new numbers reflect the progress of both contingency lines and the crew’s work to keep the fire within the lines. The secondary contingency line may be completed in the next couple of days.

Officials did not want the public to think the fire would stop burning once the contingency lines were completed, so the completion percentage change was made.

“I know it’s sometimes tough to hear that we’re not going out there going direct on the fire line, but that country out there is big, steep, rocky, dangerous country to be putting anybody out there and so we feel right now this is the best way to manage this fire,” Kyle Esparza, public information officer for the Mud Lick Fire, said.

Esparza says the fire won’t completely stop burning until a season-ending event happens whether that be rain or other factors.

