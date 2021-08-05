No injuries reported after SUV crashes into Twin Falls home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into a house in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Fire and Police responded to the call right after 8 p.m. at the corner of Filer Avenue East and Locust Street North.

A man was sleeping when he woke up to a Ford Bronco crashing into his doorway.

It’s unknown why the driver went off the roadway and into the home.

Traffic is slowed, but not stopped, crews hope to have the scene cleared within the hour.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.