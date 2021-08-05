Advertisement

No injuries reported after SUV crashes into Twin Falls home

No injuries have been reported after an SUV crashes into a house in Twin Falls.
No injuries have been reported after an SUV crashes into a house in Twin Falls.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into a house in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Fire and Police responded to the call right after 8 p.m. at the corner of Filer Avenue East and Locust Street North.

A man was sleeping when he woke up to a Ford Bronco crashing into his doorway.

It’s unknown why the driver went off the roadway and into the home.

Traffic is slowed, but not stopped, crews hope to have the scene cleared within the hour.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead

Latest News

Idaho health leaders warn of surging COVID virus numbers
Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings, left center in black, enters her ethics committee hearing...
Lawmaker who ID’d rape accuser may lose committee assignment
Lowest tax rate on record is part of recommended budget for Twin Falls
Lowest tax rate on record is part of recommended budget for Twin Falls
St. Luke's warns of a possible bump in heat related illnesses
St. Luke’s says we may see a spike in heat related illness as sports start