Advertisement

Prosecutors file notice of intent to seek death penalty against Chad Daybell

((Fotos policiales de cortesía) (KMVT))
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Prosecutors have filed a motion in court showing they intend to seek the death penalty against Chad Daybell.

According to Eastern Idaho News:

The prosecutors issued the following statement about their decision to seek the death penalty:

Today we filed our Notice of Intention to seek the death penalty against Chad Daybell. Our process in making this determination was lengthy and comprehensive.

We conferred with those immediate family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell, who have indicated a willingness to speak with us and allowed them an opportunity to provide their input if they wished to do so.

The ultimate decision to seek capital punishment rests with the State, and after completing the entire process, we determined that the nature and magnitude of these crimes warrant the possibility of the highest possible punishment.

This determination applies only to Chad Daybell.

While Chad’s case progresses through the court system, Lori’s case remains stayed or paused after a mental health expert deemed her not competent to assist in her defense. On June 8, District Judge Steven Boyce committed Lori to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to undergo mental health treatment.

Chad is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Sept. 30 ahead of the already scheduled November jury trial.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead

Latest News

Gov. Little launches Cybersecurity Task Force with special focus on elections security
Idaho COVID-19 tracker
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
If you have extreme feelings of failure in your life or doubt yourself it may be more than just...
If you’re feeling down it may be more than just the blues
Deputy shot, suspect dead after eastern Idaho hit-and-run