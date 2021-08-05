Prosecutors file notice of intent to seek death penalty against Chad Daybell

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Prosecutors have filed a motion in court showing they intend to seek the death penalty against Chad Daybell.

According to Eastern Idaho News:

The prosecutors issued the following statement about their decision to seek the death penalty:

Today we filed our Notice of Intention to seek the death penalty against Chad Daybell. Our process in making this determination was lengthy and comprehensive.

We conferred with those immediate family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell, who have indicated a willingness to speak with us and allowed them an opportunity to provide their input if they wished to do so.

The ultimate decision to seek capital punishment rests with the State, and after completing the entire process, we determined that the nature and magnitude of these crimes warrant the possibility of the highest possible punishment.

This determination applies only to Chad Daybell.

While Chad’s case progresses through the court system, Lori’s case remains stayed or paused after a mental health expert deemed her not competent to assist in her defense. On June 8, District Judge Steven Boyce committed Lori to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to undergo mental health treatment.

Chad is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Sept. 30 ahead of the already scheduled November jury trial.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.