Rep. Giddings, adamant she’s done nothing wrong, censured for sharing identity of Jane Doe

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Representative Pricilla Giddings (R) District 7 was brought before the Idaho House Ethics committee in response to her posting of an article that outed Jane Doe who is accusing former Representative Aaron Von Ehlinger of assault, and her continued adamance that she has done nothing wrong.

An ethics hearing surrounding Rep. Giddings began with Giddings questioning the motivation of the Ethics Committee.

“These accusations are unfounded,” said Rep. Giddings, “biased attacks driven by partisan political goals.”

Giddings then called on the Committee to dismiss the complaints against her calling them, “an unwarranted waste of tax-payer funds.”

The Complainants didn’t quite see it that way.

“I believe that this testimony is unbecoming to anybody and not just a member of the House,” said Rep. John Vander Woude (R) District 22.

For those who are on the Ethics Committee, Rep. Giddings’ actions of sharing a Facebook link with the identity of Jane Doe and her repeated denials of wrongdoing made the days-long hearing necessary.

“You swore under oath, to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” said Rep. Brent Crane (R) District 13. “And yet when Representative Gannon in the Aaron von Ehlinger trial and when Representative Crane questioned you in that trial, you did not tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. You would tell half-truths, or you would refuse to answer questions, or you would deflect.”

Giddings, who consistently left the hearing throughout the proceedings, didn’t seem to believe the questions being asked were of good nature.

“I have always acted with the highest ethical, moral intentions and truthfulness,” Giddings said. “I will not subject myself to being lambasted by a series of hostile, politically motivated, irrelevant questions.”

At the end of the two-day process, the Ethics board determined the actions of Rep. Giddings were not in line with the ethical standards of the House.

“In being less than truthful during a public hearing while under oath,” said House Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Sage Dixon, “abridges the trust of both the public and fellow members of the House of Representatives and can justly be construed as conduct unbecoming and detrimental to the House of Representatives.”

