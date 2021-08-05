Twin Falls antique shop offers unique finds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Susan’s Antiques and Collectibles is located on Main Avenue in Downtown Twin Falls and has been in operation for 16 years. At the shop, they try to have unusual, interesting, museum-type pieces that catch people’s attention.

Owner Susan Hill feels she has specialty knowledge in glassware and pocket knives. She said having an antique shop was always a dream of hers, and yet purchasing this store happened on a whim.

“One day my husband came in to buy a plate, and he came out about a half-hour later and said, ‘do you want all of it,’” said Hill. “After a few back and forths, it was ‘do you want to buy this store?’”

Hall added she has learned many lessons in her 16 years of being in business including not to sweat the small stuff and that there’s something out there for everyone.

