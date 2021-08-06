Advertisement

4-H glad to have a nearly normal fair in 2021

Hands-on activities benefiting youth
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rupert, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka county fair means so much to so many, but perhaps the groups this impacts the most are 4-H clubs.

4-H clubs are a group of youth organizations around the United States that strive to provide youth with tools to reach their fullest potential. Their main events include livestock and STEM activities.

“This fair is so exciting for the youth,” says University of Idaho extension educator Becky Hutchings. “This is a long year and the cherry on top of hard work they’ve done. I’m glad we get to celebrate them during the fair.”

While there was a fair last year, restrictions due to COVID-19 put a damper on things. This year however restrictions have mostly been lifted.

“We are so glad to be back,” says Hutchings. “We love seeing everyone and we love that we’re all able to gather in a different atmosphere.”

4-H educator Jason Thomas says it’s important for the youth in 4-H to receive in-person, hands-on educational activities.

“I work a lot with spiders and insects. To be able to have hands-on activities with the kids and let them experience, touch, and see the insects is very different than watching a recording of an insect or spider. When they actually put things in their hands they feel that experience and find it a lot more interesting.”

In the midst of all of the activities, Hutchings wants to remind everyone that 4-H isn’t just about livestock. She also wants everyone to know that the program is stronger than ever.

“4-H is more than just horses and animals. Our other projects include cake decorating, Legos, robotics, and other things like that. We actually have three times the number of activities this year than in years past.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead

Latest News

Courtesy: National Interagency Fire Center. Map shows normal risk for southern Idaho in August
Fire Center explains forecast for August
Livestock ranchers still face uphill battle against drought conditions
Recent rain not enough to reset livestock demand
Rainguard's free roof giveaway
Nominations for 1% Close to Home free roof giveaway now open
Prosecutors file notice of intent to seek death penalty against Chad Daybell