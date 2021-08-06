4-H glad to have a nearly normal fair in 2021

Rupert, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka county fair means so much to so many, but perhaps the groups this impacts the most are 4-H clubs.

4-H clubs are a group of youth organizations around the United States that strive to provide youth with tools to reach their fullest potential. Their main events include livestock and STEM activities.

“This fair is so exciting for the youth,” says University of Idaho extension educator Becky Hutchings. “This is a long year and the cherry on top of hard work they’ve done. I’m glad we get to celebrate them during the fair.”

While there was a fair last year, restrictions due to COVID-19 put a damper on things. This year however restrictions have mostly been lifted.

“We are so glad to be back,” says Hutchings. “We love seeing everyone and we love that we’re all able to gather in a different atmosphere.”

4-H educator Jason Thomas says it’s important for the youth in 4-H to receive in-person, hands-on educational activities.

“I work a lot with spiders and insects. To be able to have hands-on activities with the kids and let them experience, touch, and see the insects is very different than watching a recording of an insect or spider. When they actually put things in their hands they feel that experience and find it a lot more interesting.”

In the midst of all of the activities, Hutchings wants to remind everyone that 4-H isn’t just about livestock. She also wants everyone to know that the program is stronger than ever.

“4-H is more than just horses and animals. Our other projects include cake decorating, Legos, robotics, and other things like that. We actually have three times the number of activities this year than in years past.”

