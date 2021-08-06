Advertisement

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes...
Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer
The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area...
Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash
The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town
Courtesy: National Interagency Fire Center. Map shows normal risk for southern Idaho in August
Fire Center explains forecast for August
Livestock ranchers still face uphill battle against drought conditions
Recent rain not enough to reset livestock demand