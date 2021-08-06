Fire Center explains forecast for August

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As dry conditions across the gem state continue, fire weather is still on the minds of many Idahoans. This past weekend the National Interagency Fire Center issued their August outlook.

Southern Idaho would experience ‘normal’ fore potential through the end of the month. KMVT spoke with officials to see what went into these fire outlooks. Officials at the Twin Falls BLM say ground moisture is quite a large factor.

“It’s determined from fuel moistures,” says Rebecca Flick, Public Information Officer at the Twin Falls BLM. “Weather also has a lot to do with it. As we continue through the rest of the week and the month of August, we’re going to see those warm and dry conditions continue. With the low fuel moistures, this will mean fairly significant fair potential through the remainder of the summer.”

Flick also stressed that while the fire danger is normal for now, people still should be doing their best to prevent wildfires.

“Remember to refrain from having campfires on protected lands, and watch for dragging chains from the end of your vehicles and trailers to prevent sparks.”

