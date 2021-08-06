Fit and Well Idaho: new program at St. Lukes to help people breath

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With all the smoke outside, many are suffering from shortness of breath. That’s the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

St. Luke’s is starting a program in the Magic Valley called “Better Breathers.”

Better Breathers is a class for those with chronic bronchitis, COPD or any other diseases that cause one to have shortness of breath.

The class is designed to help people with breathing issues live a better life.

The conversations include learning why individuals may struggle, how to deal with breathing issues, and even how to prepare for vacations.

“We’ll also have people there that are going to help share their experiences with their shortness of breath, so we’re going to provide the tools and skills for you to improve your quality of life and have a positive impact on your daily activities,” said St. Luke’s Respiratory Therapist Deb Zikas.

Better Breathers meets the second Wednesday of the month at St. Luke’s Lifestyle Medicine.

The classes are free, and no registration is needed.

