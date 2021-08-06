Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: new program at St. Lukes to help people breath

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With all the smoke outside, many are suffering from shortness of breath. That’s the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

St. Luke’s is starting a program in the Magic Valley called “Better Breathers.”

Better Breathers is a class for those with chronic bronchitis, COPD or any other diseases that cause one to have shortness of breath.

The class is designed to help people with breathing issues live a better life.

The conversations include learning why individuals may struggle, how to deal with breathing issues, and even how to prepare for vacations.

“We’ll also have people there that are going to help share their experiences with their shortness of breath, so we’re going to provide the tools and skills for you to improve your quality of life and have a positive impact on your daily activities,” said St. Luke’s Respiratory Therapist Deb Zikas.

Better Breathers meets the second Wednesday of the month at St. Luke’s Lifestyle Medicine.

The classes are free, and no registration is needed.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire

Latest News

A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
The smoke was strong Friday (8/6) in Twin Falls
Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID
Health officials are still reviewing the issue
Vaccine booster shots aren’t coming to Idaho just yet
“We don’t have a backup generator, we are going to get a backup generator”
What causes Wendell to have water boil advisories?