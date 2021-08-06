Advertisement

Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE 11:25 p.m. The Blaine County Joint Incident Command team is issuing Level II evacuation alerts for Old Cutters subdivision and all residents of Quigley Road due to a fire east of Hailey. All residents of Deerfield are now in Level I notification or Ready.

First responders are urging the public to stay out of the streets due to safety.

Wood River Fire & Rescue estimates the blaze started around 9:30 p.m. and is currently 20 acres in sizes, about 1,000 feet off the valley floor.

A wildfire ignited Thursday evening around 9:30 p.m. Evacuation alerts have been issued to certain Hailey residents.

All valley fire departments are on scene and BLM is on its way.

EXPLANATION OF EVACUATION ALERTS:

LEVEL I: Evacuations are an alert. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists, and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and

make preparations for relocating family members, pets, and livestock.

LEVEL II: Evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the area, or, be ready to leave at a moments notice.

LEVEL III: Danger is currently affecting your area or is imminent, and you should leave immediately.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and we’ll keep you updated as the situation develops.

