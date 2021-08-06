Advertisement

Nominations for 1% Close to Home free roof giveaway now open

“Our reason to do 1% Close to Home is just giving back and that’s why we love doing it so much.”
Rainguard's free roof giveaway(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Rainguard Roofing has begun taking nominations for the 2021 One Percent Close to Home free roof giveaway.

Homeowners from around the Magic Valley who are in need of a free roof can be nominated to Rainguard Roofing.

Homeowners in the past have won due to financial hardship, fire damage, sickness among others.

For Rainguard, the opportunity to give back is what is most important.

“Our reason to do 1% Close to Home is just giving back and that’s why we love doing it so much,” says Aaliyah Garcia of Rainguard. “We treat homeowners more than just homeowners, it’s more like a family. We really love doing it, it’s just a great feeling.”

Nominations will be open until September then the voting phase begins a week later, with the winner to be announced September 13th.

For more information about who and where to nominate, visit Twin Falls Rainguard’s website.

