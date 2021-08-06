Advertisement

Raft River girls basketball coach steps down

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:33 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River High School girls basketball program is seeking a new head coach.

Longtime coach Cody Powers is stepping down after seven years.

He tweeted the news on Wednesday and thanked the administration, assistant coaches, fans and his players for their support.

He also commented that he’s just taking a breather to spend more time with his young family and will be back.

During his time at the helm, Raft River won the district championship and went to state during the 2019-20 season. He also earned Coach of the Year honors as well.

His athletes made the all-conference lists in multiple years.

“I think right now where it just kind of happened, right now it’s kind of an emotional rollercoaster,” Powers said. “But I think it’s for the best, but it will be good. I’ll learn from it I’m sure.”

The school district posted the job Thursday and they’re taking applicants for the position.

