Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID

“One thing that’s actually affecting the people that are having troubles breathing as well is we’re in our fourth serge of COVID right now.”
The smoke was strong Friday (8/6) in Twin Falls(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When people woke up today many believed it was just a cloudy day when they didn’t see the sun in the east.

What they thought were clouds was actually smoke returning to Sothern Idaho. Doctor Eric Cassidy, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, says with the early fire season they have seen a bump in people coming in with lung issues such as COPD and asthma, which they think could be contributed to the smoke.

At this time it’s not as bad as it got last year, but it is still early in the fire season. He said most of the people they treat for air quality smoke issues already have chronic lung issues so they need to make sure to take any medications they are on and stay inside when possible.

He did attribute one more thing affecting people having breathing problems.

“One thing that’s actually affecting the people that are having troubles breathing as well is we’re in our fourth serge of COVID right now. So, you just want to make sure you take the standard precautions for COVID. It doesn’t seem to be quite as bad as our initial serge but it’s getting up there right now.”

He also added people need to be making sure to change air filters for central AC to keep the smoke out of their homes.

