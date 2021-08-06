Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning in Twin Falls.

Idaho State Police say a 21-year-old Twin Falls man was driving at a high rate of speed, when a trooper tried to stop him near the intersection of Elizabeth Boulevard and Cypress Way. The driver of the sedan then crashed into a concrete abutment at the intersection of Elizabeth and Carriage Lane.

Due to the extent of injuries, the driver was air-lifted to an Idaho Falls hospital. Two teen boys that were passengers in the car, rode in an ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

That’s all the information that is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

