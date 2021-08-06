Advertisement

US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.(Source: Mercedes-Benz USA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.

The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.

Some of the complaints say the gearshift indicator shows that the vans are in park, but they were able to roll away.

The agency says in documents posted Friday that it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for two missing girls that haven't been seen...
UPDATE: Girls found after nearly four-hour search
A police car
Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident
KMVT
Rupert man drowns in the Snake River
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Twin Falls pastor dismissed by St. Luke’s
Breanna Havelange, 23
Dietrich woman facing child sex abuse charges

Latest News

Health officials in the U.S. and the UK are ramping up calls for pregnant woman to get...
COVID: Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on video: Man appears to pepper-spray barking dogs in back yard
Health officials are still reviewing the issue
Vaccine booster shots aren’t coming to Idaho just yet
“We don’t have a backup generator, we are going to get a backup generator”
What causes Wendell to have water boil advisories?
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.