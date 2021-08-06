Vaccine booster shots aren’t coming to Idaho just yet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on vaccine booster shots to ensure doses are available in countries getting first doses.

However, multiple countries have started to administer booster doses to vulnerable populations.

The United States is also considering allowing booster shots, according to Reuters.

Moderna claims their vaccine is effective against the virus, but antibody levels decline, and individuals should get a booster before winter. Pfizer has also has recommended booster shots after six months.

However, health officials are still reviewing the issue.

This review includes the CDC and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, according to the South Central Public Health District.

“Both parties saying, ‘we’re waiting until there’s a little more conclusive data,’ again focusing on is this effect to have a booster shot and is it necessary?” said South Central Public Health District Spokesperson Brianna Bodily. “Does this give us a better shot to defeat covid-19, especially this delta variant?”

Bodily says another motivation for a booster shot is the immunocompromised.

Again, booster shots are not being administered just yet, as health officials are still researching the effects.

