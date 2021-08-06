What causes Wendell to have water boil advisories?

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Wendell has issued two boil advisories in the last two months, making it three advisories since November of 2020.

The last couple of times Wendell has had to issue a boil advisory, including earlier this week, the problem has been a loss in power.

Boil advisory for the city of Wendell Posted by KMVT News on Monday, August 2, 2021

“The reason Wendell is having boil advisories is our infrastructure is a little bit old, we do not have any sort of backup power to our wells,” said Wendell Director of Public Works Timothy Harris.

On the off chance the city’s two wells both lose power, water pressure can decrease. Once the pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI), the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) requires a public notice.

To make sure water hasn’t become contaminated, two consecutive water samples have to be submitted and tested for the advisory to be lifted. This process normally takes at least two days.

It’s not the water that’s the problem, it’s more the issue of not having backup power.

“We don’t have a backup generator, we are going to get a backup generator,” said Wendell Mayor Don Dunn.

According to Dunn, getting a generator is not easy or cheap.

“The one bid is over $78,000 just for the generator and the electric deal, which we were going to do, but they are over 30 weeks out,” Dunn said.

Since a generator costs over $50,000, multiple bids are needed. The process will also have to go through the city council.

“If we can get any sort of support from the community, show up to our council meetings, voice your opinion on, ‘hey this is something that we need to do,’ please do it.” Harris said. “My word is only one person, if I can get multiple people out there, we can get people to jump on it quicker.”

